Young cancer patient, fundraiser tours Simpson Querrey Research Center

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young cancer patient, who is also a big fundraiser for cancer research, got a first-hand look at where the money raised is going.Benicio "Benny" Martinez and his family toured the Simpson Querrey Research Center in the Gold Coast Tuesday.Benny's foundation, The Benicio Martinez Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research, recently donated $100,000 to the research center to find new ways to treat pediatric brain cancer."He's tickled pink that we could be a part of the whole research project that literally applies so specifically to his situation, said Benny's mother, Michelle Martinez.Benny was diagnosed with medulloblastoma brain cancer shortly after he shaved his head to raise money for the St. Baldrick's Foundation.The Benicio Martinez Fund for Pediatric Cancer Research has raised more than nearly $300,000 for cancer research.