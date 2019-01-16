SOCIETY

YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos

SAN BRUNO, California --
YouTube is trying to prevent otherwise bright people from doing dangerous things.

The video-sharing network owned by Google is cracking down on harmful or dangerous pranks.

Updated policies no longer allow challenges that present "an apparent risk of death" and ban content featuring children "participating in dangerous challenges that pose an imminent risk of injury or bodily harm."

YouTube also says it is drawing the line on content that "intends to incite violence or encourage dangerous or illegal activities" that have a risk of serious harm or death. They include bomb making or pranks that put people in physical danger.

A recent "Bird Box challenge" featured videos of people engaging in activities while blindfolded.

People also were sickened in a challenge that involved eating Tide detergent pods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyoutubepranku.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Gillette releases #MeToo-inspired ad
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana
Mom of twins who fought cancer while pregnant gets transplant
More Society
Top Stories
City inspects R. Kelly's West Loop studio
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Northbrook home destroyed by fire; 2 others damaged
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Woman ticketed for honking at officer
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temps after escaping home
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Red Line service resumes at 9 stations after mechanical problem
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News