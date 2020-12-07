santa claus

Soldier Field transforms parking lot into Santa's Garage and Drive-In Experience, just in time for Christmas

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Soldier Field has re-imagined its holiday experience this year.

The stadium opened Santa's Garage and Drive-In Experience in the upper portion of the stadium's Waldron Deck, as well as the south parking lot.

Guests can drive through a lighted winter wonderland to Santa's garage, where he'll be tuning up his sleigh.

Families will be greeted by Dancer the Reindeer who will direct them to their Winter Wonderland escape featuring light tree displays. There will also be inflatables featuring some of your favorite Christmas icons like the Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, and Rudolph.

Santa will even take a physically distanced photo with the kids.

You can visit from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., now through December 23.
