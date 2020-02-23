Soldier deployed in Iraq helps Park Ridge police catch burglary suspects, officers say

PARK RIDGE, Ill (WLS) -- Police are thanking a soldier who they say helped officers nab two burglary suspects in northwest suburban Park Ridge, while he was serving thousands of miles away in Iraq.

Two men were arrested early Friday morning after a soldier deployed in Iraq observed the alleged burglary through his smartphone doorbell camera, police said.

Park Ridge police said the soldier watched two people he didn't know walk up to his garage and then walk away with power tools, so he called the cops. Police then located suspects walking along a road near the home, carrying several items that police determined to have been taken from the soldier's garage and related car burglaries in the area.

Brandon Shaw and Andres Gutierrez are each charged with three counts of burglary, police said Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
park ridgeburglaryarrestiraqsoldierscaught on camerasmartphones
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lucca, a stolen guide dog, returned to blind Harvey man
Lead singer of Chicago country band Dixie Crush killed in crash
Man faces sex assault, child porn charges after Crystal Lake barricade: police
Two killed by float during Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans
Woman fatally shot in car in South Shore: CPD
1 in custody after woman attacked, robbed in Lincoln Park: CPD
Chicago man, 23, killed in stabbing at downtown bar; 1 in custody
Show More
2 fatally shot in van in Calumet City: police
Person killed in Naperville apartment fire
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets
More TOP STORIES News