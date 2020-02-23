Soldier deployed in Iraq helps Park Ridge police catch burglary suspects, officers say

PARK RIDGE, Ill (WLS) -- Police are thanking a soldier who they say helped officers nab two burglary suspects in northwest suburban Park Ridge, while he was serving thousands of miles away in Iraq.Two men were arrested early Friday morning after a soldier deployed in Iraq observed the alleged burglary through his smartphone doorbell camera, police said.Park Ridge police said the soldier watched two people he didn't know walk up to his garage and then walk away with power tools, so he called the cops. Police then located suspects walking along a road near the home, carrying several items that police determined to have been taken from the soldier's garage and related car burglaries in the area.Brandon Shaw and Andres Gutierrez are each charged with three counts of burglary, police said Saturday.