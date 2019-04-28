Son accused of running over father with vehicle after fight in Texas

Authorities have identified the man who allegedly ran over his father during an altercation Saturday morning.

Deputies said 24-year-old Devon Amos got into a physical altercation with his father, Cedrick Amos, resulting in Devon running Cedrick over with a vehicle.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident in a YMCA parking lot in Cypresswood around 10:42 a.m.

"Once the physical altercation finished, the son hopped into a vehicle, was able to drive and strike the father, and then circle around at a high rate of speed and struck the father again," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Devon fled the scene after the incident. The car he was driving was abandoned near FM 1960 and Highway 249 and was later found.

Cedrick was transported to the hospital and is stable. Gonzalez said he is expected to survive.
