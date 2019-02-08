Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet

The adult son of a woman found dead in her closet has been charged with her murder in Brooklyn.Jason Reeves, 32, was charged early Friday morning in the death of his 67-year-old mother.The NYPD says officers were conducting a wellness check at the victim's apartment on Park Place on Wednesday afternoon after she failed to show up to work.Sources tell Eyewitness News she was discovered inside a bedroom closet and had likely been there for several days. Her body had been burned.Reeves, who was inside the apartment at the time, was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.The victim is an employee at MS 394, located a few blocks from the murder scene.Reeves is expected to face a judge later Friday.The identity of the victim has not yet been released.The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.