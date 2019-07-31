Son charged in stabbing death of his mother at Park Ridge home

PARK RIDGE, Ill. -- A Park Ridge man has been charged after a woman was found stabbed to death Monday in a northwest suburban Park Ridge home, according to authorities.

Judith Krystyniak, 74, had multiple stab wounds in a home in the 1900 block of South Courtland Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.



Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. for a well-being check and found a woman dead inside a house, Park Ridge police said in a statement. She lived in the same block where she was found.

Police said they believe Krystyniak was killed sometime on Sunday evening.

David Krystyniak, 47, has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his mother, according to Park Ridge police.



Park Ridge police are conducting a homicide investigation with the help of the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team and medical examiner's office.

Krystyniak is being held without bond. His next court date is scheduled for August 14.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
