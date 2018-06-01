Son-in-law denied bond in beating death of 82-year-old Chicago Heights woman

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3536564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 82-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The son-in-law of an 82-year-old woman beaten to death in her home in south suburban Chicago Heights faces first degree murder charges in her death.Charles Williams, 48, of Riverdale, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Australia Landingham. He was denied bond Friday.Williams did not appear in court Friday because he was ill.Prosecutors said Williams can be seen on security camera video driving and parking near Landingham's house. Blood evidence was found on shoes he was wearing at the time of the attack, investigators said.According to investigators, Williams attempted to dispose of the shoes in a dumpster."He doesn't deserve to walk on the land that we walk on," said Landingham's niece, Ingrid Calyburn. "She didn't deserve what happened to her."Williams was convicted of attempted murder and home invasion in 1996. He is currently on probation for a retail theft charge."I never knew he was that mean of a monster. I never knew," said Regina Williams, Williams' wife and Landingham's daughter.Officers found her unresponsive Sunday night on the floor of her home in the 2300-block of Halsted Street in Chicago Heights, after police responded to a 911 call about a person who had fallen down the stairs.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Her family said earlier this week there were no signs of forced entry at the home and the doors and windows appeared to be locked from the inside.Relatives said Friday it is possible that Williams committed the murder while trying to rob Landingham of cash she had in the house.An autopsy Monday found she died from multiple blunt force injuries in an assault, the medical examiner's office said. Her death was ruled a homicide."I wish I hadn't found her," said Crystal Landingham, her daughter. "You got to be real sick in the head to do that to somebody. An elderly person, at that. A helpless person, at that. She could barely walk sometimes.""She was 82 years old. Why would you do that? Crush her skull like that, knock all her teeth out of her head? How could you, as a human, do this to someone?" said Marshon Terry, the victim's niece.Landingham celebrated her birthday earlier in May and was looking forward to celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary on Friday."She was a kind, sweet, loving person," said Walter Landingham, her husband. "Something like this here, to happen to her, as good as she was to everybody... It's a shame. A low down, dirty shame."