Son of Harvey police officer fatally shot at club; 3 wounded

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The son of a Harvey police officer was killed and three other people wounded in a shooting at a club in Harvey Wednesday morning, police said.
The gunfire broke out at the Boogie Nights Club in Harvey at around 2:10 a.m. and multiple south suburban police agencies responded to 147th and Wood.
The Harvey police chief said two security guards and a third person were shot inside and then the incident escalated, spilling outside, where a person was shot and killed.
Family members identified the man as 25-year-old Divonni Keel. Keel's father, Darnell Keel is a Harvey police officer. Back in 2014 Lt. Keel was shot in a hostage standoff in Harvey. He pushed another officer out of the way.
The three victims who were wounded were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.
It's unclear what exactly led up to this shooting or how it started, but Harvey police said they are investigating and will have an update on the details later Wednesday. The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.
