Son wanted in death of 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana; considered armed and dangerous

Michael Yakubec is wanted in the death of his 80-year-old father, John Yakubec, of Hobart, Indiana. Police consider him armed and dangerous. (Hobart Police Department)

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) --
A 50-year-old son is wanted by police in the death of his 80-year-old father in Hobart, Indiana, police said on Saturday.

Michael Yakubec is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be driving a 1998 black Ford Mustang, which has an Indiana registration plate of AKC439. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

On Thursday, Yakubec father, John Yakubec, was taken via ambulance to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart with head injuries. His son said he had fallen in the shower, but elderly man was fully clothed and not wet when he came to the hospital, police said.

Yakubec was flown to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for further treatment, but pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled the death a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

When authorities questioned Michael Yakubec, he said he had left the house between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. When he returned, he said he found his father unconscious in the shower.

When questioned by police, Michael Yakubec left the emergency room. Police searched the home in the 6100 block of Oregon Street and found blood in the bathroom and two rifles in Michael Yakubec's bedroom.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderlyhomicidehomicide investigationHobartIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
7-Eleven clerk charged with hate crimes after chasing customers with knife
Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop
National Bao Eating Championship
Cold temperatures and strong winds arrive in Chicago
Museum Campus salutes vets with free days
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Man stabbed in hand while trying to assist homeless in River North
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
Show More
Man impersonates cop, threatens women with airsoft gun in Lake in the Hills
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 100,000 acres with 20 percent containment
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper in Arizona
Driver strikes 3 pedestrians while attempting to flee NW Side car crash
More News