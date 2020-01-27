Family & Parenting

105-year-old World War II veteran Sophie Yazzie dies

TUCSON, Ariz. -- One of the longest living World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, died Saturday at 105 years old, according to Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director Wanda Wright.

Yazzie was a member of the Navajo Nation. She was born in 1914 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old.

She had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted condolences and thanked Yazzie for her service.



"On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
