stabbing

File on accused murderer Xavier Johnson reads like a 'horror show': Source

PHILADELPHIA -- A law enforcement source told Action News the roughly 200-page Department of Human Services file related to accused murderer Xavier Johnson reads like a "horror show."

Johnson has been arrested for nearly a half dozen assaults and has a history of allegedly threatening the lives of residents and staff at facilities where he's been placed in the DHS system, the source said.

Johnson is accused of killing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao in late December while the two lived in a foster home in the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.



He allegedly choked and stabbed Mao in his bedroom, then stuffed his body in a duffel bag and tossed it down a hill around the corner.

Sources say Johnson was immediately a suspect in Mao's death, yet DHS placed Johnson in the foster care of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard.

Police say three days later, Gilyard was dead and Johnson was on the run. Gilyard was also stabbed to death and investigators believe the motive was robbery.

On a conference call with reporters on Friday, DHS refused to answer why Johnson was placed in Gilyard's care, citing privacy laws.

DHS said it outsources foster placement to roughly 30 third-party agencies. The department says they are notified of the criminal history of juveniles and that information is supposed to be relayed to potential foster parents.

A law enforcement source who reviewed Johnson's DHS file says the juvenile should've been in a state secure facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacrimemurderu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Father files lawsuit after son stabbed in eye with pencil during art class
Funeral for children killed in South Shore is Sat.
Man accused of eating part of victim in gruesome mutilation death, police say
Woman fatally stabs man at Englewood liquor store: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm to dump 1-5 inches of snow on Chicago area
Girl, 17, killed in Englewood shooting ID'd: ME
2 brothers among 5 recovering after being shot at West Side barbershop
2nd man charged after 13 shot at Englewood memorial: police
Driver in McHenry Starbucks crash that injured 5 had medical emergency, police say
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Show More
Women's March Chicago brings renewed purpose through 'gallery of issues'
Suspect ID'd after hidden camera found in Northfield school, police say
New US school lunch proposal could mean more pizza, less fruit
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
I-Team: Don't be fooled by Apple iCloud phone scams
More TOP STORIES News