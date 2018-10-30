PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

'That's the kind of person he was': Doctor who was killed during synagogue shooting returned to help others after escaping, sources say

EMBED </>More Videos

Jerry Rabinowitz was one of the eleven people who died in the shooting in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The 66-year-old was a beloved personal physician in the Edgewood Borough of Allegheny County. (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo)

PITTSBURGH --
After escaping the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz turned around and went back in to help others before he was killed, multiple sources told WTAE.

"That doesn't surprise me at all. That's the kind of person he was," a friend, Steve DeFusco, told WTAE.

Rabinowitz was one of the eleven people who died in the shooting in Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The 66-year-old was a beloved personal physician in the Edgewood Borough of Allegheny County.

"I mean the hospital's in tears. I walk in the ICU and ICU doctors tear up and nurses when I talk to them. We're all just incredibly saddened and miss our Jerry," Dr. David Hall said.

Many of Rabinowitz's patients have said he was more than just a doctor. Former Allegheny County Deputy District Attorney Law Claus said in an email sent to his former co-workers on Sunday that Rabinowitz had treated him and his family for three decades.

"He was truly a trusted confidant and healer," Claus wrote, adding that Rabinowitz had an uplifting demeanor and would provide sage advice.

DeFusco said his friend should be remembered as "compassionate, loving, non-judgmental."

"Jerry leaves a trail that's not going to be forgotten," DeFusco said.

Rabinowitz is survived by his mother, wife and brother. Services are being held Tuesday morning.

WTAE contributed to this report.

FULL PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING COVERAGE:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingpittsburgh synagogue shootingmass shootingreligionjewishfatal shootingpennsylvania newsdeadly shootinggun violencePennsylvania
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
President Trump visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday in wake of synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Suspect appears in court, victims mourned around country
Hundreds attend Chicago area vigils for Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
Relative of 97-year-old victim of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: 'We are losing civility'
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Man dragged several blocks by car in fatal East Chatham hit-and-run
WATCH LIVE: 3 children fatally struck, 1 injured at school bus stop in Indiana
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
UIC massage therapist accused of sexually abusing 2 students
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Man accused of burglarizing home of Jayme Closs on morning of parents' funeral
President Trump planning to terminate birthright citizenship, report says
Carson's reopening Evergreen Park store for Black Friday
Show More
Man accused of vandalizing Orland Park church 5 times in past year
Wanted by feds in Chicago, El Chapo's son goes lavish on the lam
President Trump visiting Pittsburgh Tuesday in wake of synagogue shooting
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer Tuesday with rain
More News