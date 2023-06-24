Man found dead in fiery South Austin car crash after hearing gunshots, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a car fire after backing his car into a utility pole when he heard gunshots early Saturday in South Austin.

He was driving south in an alley in the 5400-block of West Jackson Boulevard when he and a passenger heard gunshots and the driver backed into a utility pole, causing the car to catch fire, Chicago police said.

A passenger, only identified as a male, escaped the car before it became engulfed in flames, police said.

Officers responding to a traffic crash about 1 a.m. found the man in the driver's seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries, and no arrests were reported.

