Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in South Austin, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, April 29, 2023 10:31PM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan, and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

