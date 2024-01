6th child dies at hospital after South Bend house fire, family friend says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WLS) -- A sixth child has died after a massive house fire on Sunday in South Bend, Indiana.

Firefighters rescued six victims from the fire who were all siblings.

Five of them, with ages between 17 months and 10-years-old, died on the night of the fire.

A family friend confirmed a sixth child who was hospitalized, an 11-year-old named Angel, died Friday night.

An adult escaped the fire with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.