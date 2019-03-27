Crime & Safety

South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom

EMBED <>More Videos

WALTERBORO, S.C. -- A South Carolina fifth-grade student has died after suffering injuries during a fight in a school classroom earlier this week.

The girl was injured in a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday. She passed away Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student's family at this time," the Colleton County School District said in a statement.

According to the district, during the fight, "school administrators promptly secured the scene, ended the fight and called emergency medical services to the school."

An investigation has been opened by the school and another student was suspended in connection with the incident, according to the district.

School administrators said they are working with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

The district also said it was temporarily suspending its Facebook page "so we can better focus on providing the care that our stakeholders need at this time."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyschoolstudent diesschool fight
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
Woman leads police on chase says she was 'late for work'
Show More
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
More than 32 pounds of THC-infused candy seized in Evanston
Powerball: Tonight's lottery jackpot at $750 million
More TOP STORIES News