3 in custody after SUV crashes into 10 vehicles in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three juveniles traveling in a Jeep Cherokee are in custody after their SUV rear-ended an unmarked police car, and then nine parked vehicles at a South Chicago dealership, police said.The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed Saturday, when it crashed into the police vehicle in the 8700 block of S South Chicago.The Jeep then fled the scene, and police pursued the vehicle, officers said. The SUV then collided with nine parked vehicles in a car dealership, causing the Jeep to stop and then flip over, according to police.Officers detained the juveniles, who were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, police said.Charges are pending.No other details are known at this time.