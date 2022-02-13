hit and run

4 young girls hurt, 2 critically, after SUV struck by driver who allegedly ran red light: police

The driver of the sedan fled northbound on Yates Boulevard, according to police
CHICAGO -- Four girls were hurt after a driver ran a red light and struck the vehicle they were riding in Saturday night in South Chicago.

About 7:20 p.m., a white sedan ran a red light in the 7900 block of South Yates and struck the passenger side of an SUV, Chicago police said.

Two girls, 6 and 9, were ejected from the SUV, police said. They were both transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two more girls, 5 and 9, who were also riding in the SUV, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The woman, 26, driving the SUV was not injured. The driver of the sedan fled northbound on Yates Boulevard, according to police.

The sedan was found unaccompanied about 30 minutes later in the 7700 block of South Oglesby Avenue, police said.

There was no one in custody.

