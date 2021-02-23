South Chicago house fire leaves 2 firefighters injured

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

The firefighters were injured while on the scene of a two-story home in the 8600-block of S. Phillips Monday evening, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

One firefighter was transported to a local hospital in fair to serious condition, Langford said. A second firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Both are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said some of the hydrants on the street were frozen, but they were able to get them working and contain the fire.

Six people who were inside the home managed to get out OK. The Red Cross is working to help those displaced by the fire.
