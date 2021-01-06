7 displaced, 1 hurt in South Chicago residential fire, CPD says

The blaze was reported about 12:45 a.m. in a building in the 8400-block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police.
A 34-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to his arms, police said. He is in fair condition.
Chicago firefighters reportedly dragged him from the burning building.
A total of seven people were displaced from their homes, police said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)