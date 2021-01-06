fire rescue

7 displaced, 1 hurt in South Chicago residential fire, CPD says

Chicago firefighters reportedly dragged man from burning building
CHICAGO -- A person was injured and seven people were displaced after a fire at a residential building Wednesday morning in South Chicago on the South Side.

The blaze was reported about 12:45 a.m. in a building in the 8400-block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital for smoke inhalation and burns to his arms, police said. He is in fair condition.

Chicago firefighters reportedly dragged him from the burning building.

A total of seven people were displaced from their homes, police said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
