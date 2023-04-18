Charges filed after man fatally shot in home, woman chased down, killed: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old Chicago man has been charged after being accused of walking into a South Chicago home early Sunday morning and fatally shooting another man before chasing down a 26-year-old woman and killing her, as well, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Steven Hawthorne has been charged with murder, attempted murder and resisting or obstructing a police officer in connection with the incident.

Hawthorne was arrested just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2200-block of East 83rd Street.

Chicago police said minutes before, he walked into a home in the 8330-block of South Luella Avenue and shot another man, who has not yet been identified, in the head.

SEE ALSO: Suspect guns down man at home, chases and kills woman in South Chicago: CPD

He then chased a woman to the 8200-block of South Paxton Avenue and hit her on the head with a blunt object, police said.

She died on the scene, and the medical examiner later identified her as 26-year-old Tamera Washington.

Hawthorne is also accused of opening fire on a 63-year-old man, but he was not injured, CPD said.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related.

Hawthorne is due in court Tuesday.

