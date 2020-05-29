South Chicago shooting leaves 2 women, both 19, dead, police say

Cook County medical examiner has not released details on incident
CHICAGO -- Two women were shot to death Thursday in South Chicago, police said.

They were in a parked vehicle about 8:36 p.m. in the 8700-block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old was hit in the back and right hand, police said. The other woman, also 19, was struck in the head.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the deaths.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
