Man found shot to death in South Chicago, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Monday, May 15, 2023 12:19AM
CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death inside a home Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.

Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one is in custody, and area detectives continue to investigate.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

