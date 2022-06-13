chicago shooting

Boy, 15, killed in South Chicago shooting

Chicago police initially said victim was between 20, 30
Man found dead, shot in head in South Chicago alley, police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a South Chicago alley Friday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The boy, whose name has not been released by authorities, was found in the 8000-block of South Houston Avenue at 5:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner's office said.

Police, who reported no arrests, initially said the victim, then unidentified, was between 20 and 30 years old.

He was the fourth person killed in South Chicago so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded one homicide in the same period.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
