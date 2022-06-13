Boy, 15, killed in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a South Chicago alley Friday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The boy, whose name has not been released by authorities, was found in the 8000-block of South Houston Avenue at 5:40 a.m., Chicago police said.
He had a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner's office said.
Police, who reported no arrests, initially said the victim, then unidentified, was between 20 and 30 years old.
He was the fourth person killed in South Chicago so far this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Last year, the community recorded one homicide in the same period.
