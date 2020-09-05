Man, 19, hurt in shootout with off-duty police officer charged in attempted South Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO -- Charges have been filed against a man who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire while allegedly trying toThursday in South Chicago.David Hall, 19, is charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted vehicular hijacking and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to a statement from Chicago police.About 2:30 a.m. the officer, a 36-year-old man who does not work for the Chicago Police Department, was driving through an alley in the 7900-block of South Phillips Avenue when at least three males approached and one of them pulled out a gun, police said. The group demanded the officer get out of his car and fired shots in his direction, but did not hit him.The off-duty officer returned fire, striking Hall in the arm, police said. After being shot, he ran into a building in the 7900-block of South Essex Avenue, where he was taken into custody at 2:41 a.m. and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.The two other males ran, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.Hall, who lives in Princeton Park, is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Saturday, police said.