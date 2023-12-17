WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Chicago, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, December 17, 2023 8:53PM
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting early Sunday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The boy was a passenger in a vehicle about 12:40 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue when a gold Kia SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Trinity Hospital before he was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

