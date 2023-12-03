16-year-old boy shot, critically injured on South Chicago sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was on a sidewalk at about 8:20 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the buttocks and right thigh, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

