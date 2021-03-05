South Chicago shooting injures 3, including 2 teens, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, including two teenagers, in the city's South Chicago neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.According to police, an 18-year-old man, 27-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were all outside in the 8000-block of South Euclid when an unknown person opened fire.The 18-year-old was shot in the left arm and taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.The 27-year-old was shot in the left foot and right flank, and taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.The 16-year-old was shot in the chest and left hand, and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment in unknown condition.No one is currently in custody, though police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.