CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from Chicago's South Deering neighborhood was trapped for about two hours after his garage collapsed Thursday.
RELATED: How much snow can a roof hold? Estimate the weight on top of your home
Victor Moore said he heard cracking in his garage and thought perhaps someone had gotten inside, but found it had partially caved in. His first thought was to get his car out, but halfway through the rest of the garage collapsed, trapping him inside.
RELATED: 3rd building collapses on South Side after snow; 6 in Chicago so far in February
Moore called a tow truck, which gave him an estimate for 30 to 40 minutes, but he said two hours passed with no response. Eventually, he called the fire department, who helped him climb out of a window.
RELATED: Lakeview condo garage roof collapse at least 5th such occurrence in Chicago this week amid heavy snow
Moore said his car was able to turn on so he had heat, and said he was lucky he had his phone on him.
Man trapped in South Deering garage for 2 hours after cave-in
ROOF COLLAPSE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News