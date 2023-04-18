WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Bail set at $2 million for South Elgin man accused of stabbing his mother to death

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 12:46AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- Bail was set at $2 million for a South Elgin man who allegedly stabbed his mother to death.

Michal Wybraniec, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Wybraniec allegedly stabbed Beata Wybraniec, 53, multiple times Sunday at the home they shared in the 200 block of Thornwood Way, the state's attorney's office said.

Wybraniec's mother attempted to escape the home, but he caught her outside and continued to stab her, officials said.

If convicted, Wybraniec faces 20 to 60 years in prison. His next court date was set for April 26.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW