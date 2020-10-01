firefighter killed

South Holland firefighter, 29, dies after dive training exercise; remembered in somber Chicago procession

Dylan Cunningham had served with South Holland Fire Department since 2011
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 29-year-old south suburban South Holland firefighter died Wednesday night after a diving exercise in Kankakee.

Dylan Cunningham of Thornton was participating in a dive training exercise in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon, village officials said. The incident took place at Haigh Quarry, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Cunningham died at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Hospital, the medical examiner's office said.

A procession began early Thursday morning from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office in Cunningham's honor.

South Holland Village Administrator J. Wynsma gave a statement later Thursday and confirmed Cunningham died after an underwater diving exercise. He said Cunningham had been full-time with the department since February 2018 but served part-time beginning in 2011.

EMBED More News Videos

A south suburban firefighter died early Thursday morning after a dive training exercise.



Cunningham was also a member of the National Guard since 2012.

Wynsma described him as "a very special young man."

Wynsma said the cause of the incident is under investigation but did not provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

"We know you have many questions, and so do we," Wynsma said. "We ask that you keep Dylan's family and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Cunningham was engaged and expecting his first child.

RELATED: Off-duty firefighter killed in Fox Lake accident at Ben Watts Marina

South Holland officials were flying the flag at half-mast early Thursday and bunting could also be seen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillekankakee countysouth hollandillinois medical districtkankakeefirefighter killedfirefighter injuredfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Off-duty firefighter killed in accident at Fox Lake marina
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Firefighter killed on 9/11 identified 18 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Early voting Super Site opens Thursday in Loop
Cubs, Marlins Game 2 postponed
Lightfoot to announce Chicago Halloween guidelines
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Kids safety group warns of increased poisoning risk amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump plans WI rallies this weekend; state sets COVID-19 death toll record
White House ups bid in last-ditch stimulus talks with Congress
Show More
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
Trick or treat hours, rules in Chicago suburbs
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
Indiana reports 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Reparations could be coming to Black Americans in California
More TOP STORIES News