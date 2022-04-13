deadly shooting

South Holland shooting: Chicago man shot, killed at gas station ID'd

Chicago man shot and killed at South Holland gas station

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- A man from Chicago was shot and killed at a gas station in suburban South Holland Tuesday evening.

Jaylon Jones, 21, was struck by gunfire in a targeted attack around 5 p.m. at a BP gas station at 951 E. 162nd St., the Village of South Holland said in a statement.

He was pronounced dead less than a half hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police asked anyone with information to call South Holland Police detectives at 708-331-3131, ext. 2.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
