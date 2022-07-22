police shooting

Authorities ID gunman shot, killed by off-duty officer at South Holland, IL family gathering

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Authorities released the name Thursday of a gunman who was fatally shot last weekend by an off-duty Palos Hills officer at a park in South Holland.

Jeffrey Eugene Mason, 34, of Chicago, was shot and killed by the officer on July 16 when he began firing a gun at Maicach Park in the south suburb during a family gathering, according to South Holland police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The officer, who was also attending a family reunion in the park, began shooting after seeing Mason fire multiple shots following an earlier domestic dispute at the party, officials have said.

The dispute allegedly occurred between Mason and his current and former girlfriends at the park, officials said. Mason and his current girlfriend left, but allegedly returned later.

Mason suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

No other injuries were reported.

