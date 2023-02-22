CPD warns of rash of car break-ins in South Loop parking garages

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert Tuesday about a rash of car break-ins in parking garages in the city's South Loop neighborhood.

At least 20 break-ins have been reported since late December in the 500, 600, 800 and 900 blocks of South Wells Street. CPD said.

In each of these incidents, the suspects are breaking the driver- or passenger-side windows with an unknown object before taking items from inside the vehicles.

Police remind people to park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy for a thief to break in.

CPD did not immediately provide any information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.

