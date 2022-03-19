CHICAGO -- A man was shot during a carjacking Friday night in the South Loop on the Near South Side.
The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, Chicago police said.
SEE ALSO | 2 dead after SWAT team responds to call of woman possibly held against will by boyfriend
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.
The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.
No one was in custody.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Chicago shooting: Man shot, dragged out of Jaguar during South Loop carjacking, police say
Gunmen fled scene of crime in stolen Jaguar, Chicago police say
CHICAGO VIOLENCE
TOP STORIES
Show More