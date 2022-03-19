chicago violence

Chicago shooting: Man shot, dragged out of Jaguar during South Loop carjacking, police say

Gunmen fled scene of crime in stolen Jaguar, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man was shot during a carjacking Friday night in the South Loop on the Near South Side.

The man, 30, was sitting in his white Jaguar waiting for someone in the 100 block of East Cullerton Street when one of five gunmen shot him in the thigh and dragged him out of the car after he refused to get out, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

The gunmen fled the scene in the Jaguar, officials said.

No one was in custody.

