South Loop dry cleaners destroyed by fire

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fire in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood Tuesday morning has left a dry cleaners destroyed, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The fire at Pronto Cleaners and Laundry on South Michigan Avenue near Cermak Road at about 1 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire may have started behind the building. The flames spread throughout the building and shot through the roof, taking it down.

The Chicago Fire Department says it took more than 100 firefighters and about a half hour to put out. Witnesses nearby said they first saw the smoke and then rapidly rising flames.

"First we saw a lot of smoke and then the flames started raising more. We saw a lot of flickers of the flame particles and it's getting worse and worse and we saw windows crashing and it seemed to spread more," one man said.

Firefighters say at one point they had to go into defensive mode, attacking the flames from the outside Then the roof collapsed and unfortunately the building itself is complete loss.

Fire officials say thankfully, no one was injured
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopfirelaundromatchicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago residents say mail delivery problems can cost money, time, even jobs
More Hammond home invasions reported, possibly linked to previous incidents
Family sues CPS for alleged student sex assault at Lincoln Park HS
Father of boy injured in hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward
Man offered woman money to expose herself in Lake in the Hills: police
2 charged in West Side crash that killed woman, injured 4 others
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, quiet Tuesday
Show More
20-year-old electrocuted after crashing into utility pole
City declares climate crisis after storms cause millions in damage on Chicago lakefront
Former CPD officer sentenced in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
Pilsen post office accused of denying service to Spanish-speaking customers
Noah's wedding venue abruptly closes; couples left scrambling
More TOP STORIES News