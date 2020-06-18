5-year-old boy, man shot in South Loop, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot in the South Loop Thursday, Chicago police said.

Police said a shooting occurred in the 700 block of West 50th Place at around 5 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A 5-year-old boy also suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody at this time.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for more details.
