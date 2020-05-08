South Loop gas station shooting leaves man, 33, dead

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Thursday in the South Loop.

The 33-year-old was standing in a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 1000-block of South Desplaines Street when two males and a female got out of a black Audi and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was shot several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers at the BP gas station, 1004 S. Desplaines St., laid evidence markers near shell casings and a pool of blood that had collected in the lot, and spoke to employees who stood outside the shattered glass door of the gas station's kiosk.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
