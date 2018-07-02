South Shore apartment fire displaces 5

Crews battled an apartment fire Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Five people were displaced by an apartment fire on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the fire started on the first floor of a mid-rise apartment building in the 7200-block of S. East End in the South Shore neighborhood.

The Chicago Fire Department said five people were treated at the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Of the five people displaced by the fire, officials said three are adults and two are children.

The fire was struck out around 5 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
