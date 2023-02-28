58-year-old woman found dead inside South Shore home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead inside a South Shore home Monday evening, police said.

The woman, 58, was unresponsive and had suffered head injuries inside a residence in the 7200 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, police said.

Details on her injuries weren't immediately released, and detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and no one has been arrested.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)