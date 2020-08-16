Chicago police vehicle stolen: Person steals squad car, crashes into parked vehicle in South Shore, officers say

CHICAGO -- A person stole a police car and crashed it into another vehicle Friday in South Shore.Two officers were pursuing a possible gun suspect about 9:03 p.m. in the 7800-block of South Kingston Avenue, Chicago police said. When they got out of their unmarked squad car, a male got in and started driving away.He drove the police SUV about a block and a half before jumping out, police said. The SUV rolled into an unoccupied parked vehicle. No one was injured.The person officers originally were searching for was taken into custody, police said. The person who stole the SUV has not been arrested.