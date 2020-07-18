7 injured after driver runs red light, crashes into 4 vehicles in South Shore

CHICAGO -- Seven people were injured after a driver ran a red light and crashed into four vehicles Saturday in South Shore.A male driver was speeding westbound in a Lincoln sedan about 1:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of East 75th Street when he ran a red light and struck four other vehicles, Chicago police said.Seven people were taken to Jackson Park Hospital, Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.