Man arrested after joyride in stolen school bus ends in South Shore crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after crashing a stolen school bus in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.The man was taken into custody after a joyride that ended when he crashed into the median in the 7300-block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said.Police said the man had tried to turn into an alley at 73rd Street and Blackstone Avenue but got stuck in the snow, and struck a parked 2013 Volkswagen when he tried to back out.The man then changed gears and drove the bus forward through the alley, striking a fence before ending up in the median on Stony Island Avenue, police said.It was not immediately clear how the man came to be in possession of the bus.Charges were pending Wednesday morning.