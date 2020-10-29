commuting

South Shore line expansion work begins in Lake County, Indiana; project estimated to cost $945M

Commuter rail line extension is biggest public transit investment in Indiana history, Gov. Holcomb said
MUNSTER, Ind. -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on an expansion of the South Shore commuter rail line through part of western Lake County, Indiana.

The 8-mile line that will extend from Dyer to Hammond and connect to Chicago will be the largest public transit investment in Indiana history, Gov. Eric Holcomb said.

"By bringing commuter rail through the heart of Lake County, the West Lake Corridor project is a game changer for Northwest Indiana and the entire state," Holcomb said.

RELATED: Metra wants riders to 'commute with confidence' during COVID-19 pandemic; officials unveil safety initiative, deep cleaning procedures

The project includes four new stations: two in Hammond, one in Munster and one at the border of Munster and Dyer.

The project, which is funded through a mix of federal, state and local dollars, is expected to cost nearly $945 million, Holcomb's office said in a news release. The state has committed nearly $255 million in funding and localities have committed more than $335 million.

RELATED: Metra Union Pacific trains resume ticket verification

Construction is expected to finish in late 2024, with passenger service starting in early 2025.

"The West Lake Corridor project is a big win for Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana. This new rail line will encourage billions in private investment in the area, create great jobs for those in Hammond and Dyer and the surrounding counties, and create new opportunities for growth in the Northwest Indiana region," Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellake county indianametracommutingtrains
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUTING
Metra wants riders back; ensures clean and safe train ride
VIDEO: Man recreates commute on CTA at home amid COVID-19 pandemic
Freight train derails in Elgin
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban mayors, restaurant owners push back against new COVID-19 restrictions
Where is data proving restaurants are causing Chicago's COVID-19 surge?
Landlords claim tenants taking advantage of eviction moratorium
Waukegan police release bodycam video of shooting that killed teen, injured woman
1.5M US vehicles added to Toyota recall list due to fuel pump issues
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
Former DHS official says he wrote 'Anonymous' Trump critique
Show More
United Center to serve as Election Day Voting Super Site
Trump, Biden respond to fatal police shooting and unrest in Philly
Chicago Weather: Windy, stray showers Thursday
Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: CPD
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
More TOP STORIES News