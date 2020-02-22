South Shore Line train derails near Millennium Station; 4 hurt

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Shore Line train derailed Saturday morning while entering Millennium Station, injuring four people.

The train was pulling into the station about 7:30 a.m. when it experienced a low-speed derailment, a spokesperson for the line said. The third car derailed near lower Monroe Street.

There were 74 passengers on the train, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Four people suffered minor injuries. The rest of the passengers were safely evacuated.



South Shore trains should be running for the rest of the day while officials assess the situation. One track is still operating.
