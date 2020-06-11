3 siblings reported missing in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking the community for help finding a missing boy and his two sisters who were last seen in South Shore.

Jah-Lill Sparks, 10, Jal-Ilah Sparks, 13, and their 6-year-old sister Jakhiala Sparks were last seen Tuesday in the area of 70th Street and South Merrill Avenue, Chicago police said.

They may be traveling to Hammond, Indiana, or south suburban South Holland, police said.

Jah-lil is 4-feet, 85 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan shorts and black and white shoes.

Jal-ilah is 5-foot-1, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jean shorts and pink shoes.

Jakhiala is 3-foot-5, 45 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black and white pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south shorechicagofamilymissing childrensiblingschicago police department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot announces fund for Chicagoans who didn't get stimulus checks
African Americans made most complaints against CPD since 2017, had least upheld
Ready To Work: Illinois hiring thousands for COVID-19 contact tracing jobs
Off-duty CPD officer dies, woman critical after carbon monoxide leak
Young girl receives life changing prosthetic, matching doll ahead of birthday
South Side pharmacist helps fill prescription void as drug stores remain closed
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
Show More
Chicago infant died of COVID-19: autopsy
Chicago leaders demand long-term hiring of black-owned contractors
Man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Officer on paid leave after video shows Amazon driver's arrest
Indiana moves to next phase with over 38K COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News