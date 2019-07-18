South Shore woman charged in 16-month-old daughter's alleged abuse death

CHICAGO -- A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in the alleged abuse death of her young daughter.

Cook County prosecutors allege that Kahoy Garcia-Velazquez killed 16-month-old Mila Anderson-Garcia at their home in Chicago 's South Shore neighborhood. A judge on Wednesday ordered the 21-year-old held without bail.

Authorities said Garcia-Velazquez ran to her mother's apartment on July 13 while holding Mila and screaming that she wouldn't wake up and wasn't breathing.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Mila, but the child was pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said an autopsy found Mila died of multiple injuries due to child abuse.

Assistant Public Defender Steven Stach said Garcia-Velazquez was arrested Monday while arranging services for her daughter.
