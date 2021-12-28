Carjackers call rideshare drivers on South Side, rob them upon arrival, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning residents of four carjackings reported on the South Side.In each incident, someone called a ride-share driver, and when they arrived, they were attacked by three men who demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.The first robbery happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 4 in West Woodlawn's 6200 block of South Langley Avenue. The second carjacking happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 in Parkway Gardens' 6400 block of South King Drive. The third robbery happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 in South Shore's 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard. The fourth incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. on Dec. 22 in Washington Park's 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.