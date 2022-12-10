Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on Bronzeville sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Friday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man, 36, was on the sidewalk about 8:20 p.m. in the first block of East 40th Street when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken by his friends to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

